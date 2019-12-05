Lilly announces new leadership and strategy in oncology research and development

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) -Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) announced new leadership as well as what it calls a strategic initiative to combine the Lilly Research Laboratories oncology organization and Loxo Oncology, which was acquired by Lilly earlier this year.

David Hyman, M.D. has been named chief medical officer of the new organization, Loxo Oncology at Lilly. Hyman currently serves as chief of the Early Drug Development Service at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and will step into his new role in January.

Loxo Oncology at Lilly will be led by Josh Bilenker, M.D., Jacob Van Naarden, and Nisha Nanda, Ph.D.

“The Loxo Oncology acquisition has brought talented people and new approaches to Lilly, and we are excited by what we can achieve by incorporating their discovery and development philosophy at a much larger scale. With the addition of Dr. Hyman, we are further strengthening our leadership team in oncology,” said Skovronsky. “We will focus our efforts on biology insights with the greatest near-term potential for patients. We intend to curate a balanced pipeline of medicines—whether internally or externally discovered—to help even more people with cancer around the world and position Lilly as a premier oncology company.”

The new combined organization will focus on discovery research across therapeutic modalities, clinical development and regulatory affairs for oncology.