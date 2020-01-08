Lilly Endowment awards $55M to youth organizations

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Lilly Endowment Inc. has approved nearly $55 million in grants to more than a dozen youth-serving organizations. The endowment says the funding will help the organizations “build stronger financial futures and resiliency so they can have a lasting impact on those they serve.”

Lilly Endowment says the recipients serve children and youth to help them strengthen their long-term financial sustainability plans. The grants range from $1 million to $7.5 million and can be used for several purposes, including:

Establishing endowments to provide financial resources for the long term

Updating technology and facilities to enhance services and operations, including improving energy efficiencies

Strengthening staff and volunteer recruitment, training and retention

Improving communications, marketing and fundraising efforts to better engage donors, volunteers and other supporters.

“These organizations work every day to help children and young people navigate the path to becoming thoughtful, caring individuals who are prepared for work and able to lead fulfilling lives,” Ronni Kloth, vice president for community development at Lilly Endowment, said in a news release. “It is a privilege to help them build their capacity to thrive for years to come.”

Lilly Endowment says the recipients are “undercapitalized for the scope and volume of services they are called upon to provide.” Kloth says the goal is to help the organizations build resiliency to better weather unexpected and adverse funding changes.

The recipients include: