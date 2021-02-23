Lilly Foundation invests in Indy Cultural Trail expansion

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Indianapolis Cultural Trail Inc. has announced that the Eli Lilly and Co. Foundation is making a $1 million grant to support the expansion of the Indianapolis Cultural Trail. Plans for the $30 million project include the addition of two miles of pathway to the eight-mile trail.

The nonprofit organization says the project is expected to be completed in 2022.

“The last year has highlighted the important role the Indianapolis Cultural Trail plays in promoting physical and mental well being by providing our community access to free, accessible and safe open space,” said Kären Haley, Indianapolis Cultural Trail, Inc executive director. “This generous investment from the Lilly Foundation will allow even more people to take advantage of the Trail and will better connect our city’s thriving neighborhoods.”

Design work is currently underway and construction is scheduled to start this summer.

“The Indianapolis Cultural Trail is a true treasure for our community,” said Tiffany Benjamin, president of the Lilly Foundation. “Now more than ever, it’s proving key to sustaining the health and vitality of our residents and visitors – and will play an even greater role as we all work to recover socially, physically and economically from the pandemic. The Lilly Foundation is proud to be part of the public-private partnership that supports the trail and the extensive cultural, economic and community benefits it offers.

Earlier this month, the nonprofit first announced project plans as well as a $20 million grant from Indianapolis-based Lilly Endowment Inc.

The expansion includes two distinct segments: