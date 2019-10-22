Lippert Components acquires Philly company

ELKHART, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – Elkhart-based Lippert Components Inc. has acquired a designer and manufacturer of sunshade systems for the outdoor recreation industry in North America and Europe. Terms of the deal with Philadelphia-based SureShade were not disclosed.

LCI says it will work together with the SureShade team to implement synergies, take advantage of increased efficiencies, and broaden a combined sales impact through LCI’s reach in Europe and the North American marine OEM and aftermarket.

SureShade’s previous owners, Ronald and Danalyn Russikoff, and the SureShade team will stay on board with LCI.

“Combining SureShade’s products with our Taylor Made bimini tops and accessories helps us provide our customers with a broad offering of awning and shade solutions for any type of boat. SureShade has also recently expanded into the RV segment, with the debut of the SureShade RV awning at the 2019 RVX,” said Jason Lippert, chief executive officer and president of LCI. “We are excited to add SureShade’s dedicated employees to our team and, together, create and deliver innovative sunshade solutions worldwide.”