Lippert components continues in expansion mode

Lippert Components, a div. of LCI Industries, has been in expansion mode in 2019.

ELKHART, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Lippert Components Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Elkhart-based LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) is continuing in expansion mode, as the company announced Friday it has purchased a Wisconsin-based manufacturer of towing products and aftermarket truck accessories.

Lippert acquired the CURT Group in a deal valued at approximately $340 million.

This is the second purchase in a week and at least the fourth addition to its portfolio since June.

On Tuesday, the company announced it had purchased the assets of a Michigan-based manufacturer of an electric-powered retractable sunshade for boats and pontoons.

The company in October also purchased a Philadelphia-based maker of sunshade systems for the outdoor recreation industry.

In June, the company announced plans to purchase a United Kingdom-based marine equipment supplier.

The company says the CURT Group transaction is expected to close before the end of 2019.