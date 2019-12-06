Lippert Components to make Acts of Service Program announcement

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Elkhart-based Lippert Components Inc. will Monday detail changes to its Acts of Service program. The manufacturer says the changes are due to the program’s success and ongoing growth.

The program encourages companies to organize volunteer projects with their employees. Lippert reports 34 local businesses joined LCI in urging their employees to give volunteer time to nonprofits across the South Bend-Elkhart Region.

The company says more than 100 nonprofits have received services from the program. The projects range from remodeling to clean-up by teams of volunteers.

The company’s President and Chief Executive Officer Jason Lippert is slated to make the announcement at the company’s Mishawaka location.