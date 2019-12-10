Lippert’s Acts of Service moves to Community Foundation of Elkhart

MISHAWAKA, Ind (inside Indiana Business) -Elkhart-based Lippert Components Inc. is handing off its Acts of Kindness Program to the Community Foundation of Elkhart County. The company says the move is to ensure the program’s ongoing growth.

The Community Foundation of Elkhart County will handle all coordination and programming of Acts of Kindness.

Lippert started Acts of Service in 2017 as part of LCI’s philanthropic initiatives. LCI is a manufacturer of highly-engineered components for the mobile and leisure transportation industries.

The company says more than 500,000 hours have been given back to local communities through Acts of Service since its initial launch.

“We’re extremely proud of the initiative we’ve started for our community, and the fact that we’ve inspired so many other companies to start their own service hours initiatives to help the community is amazing, and is one of our biggest accomplishments as a company, to date,” said Jason Lippert, president and chief executive officer of LCI. “At the end of the day, I get most excited about leaving lasting marks that will improve our communities for generations to come, and Acts of Service is certainly one of them. We know the service is in great hands, and we’re excited to see it continue to flourish through the support of the Community Foundation of Elkhart County.”

Community Foundation President Pete McCown said he and his team are honored to take on managing the project.

“During the holiday season, people think a lot about giving. Acts of Service has made giving back to our community a year-round activity as people give of their time,” he said. “As we try to inspire generosity and open doors for people and agencies in our community, we are thrilled that Lippert Components is entrusting us with sustaining this great program.”