Logistics company closing Jeffersonville facility

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Nevada-based Tri-Starr Management Services Inc. is detailing plans to close its distribution facility in Jeffersonville. The company, which does business as LEGACY Supply Chain Services, said in a notice to the state the closure will result in the layoffs of nearly 260 employees.

Tri-Starr did not provide a reason for the closure but said the action is expected to be permanent.

The layoffs are expected to begin March 8 and take place over a two-week period. The affected employees do not have bumping rights, though some are represented by the International Union of Electronic, Electrical, Salaried, Machine and Furniture Workers and Communication Workers of America Local #84807.

The company has 50 locations across North America, according to the LEGACY website.

Tri-Starr sent the notice to the state as required by the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which requires employers with 100 or more employees to provide a 60-day warning of a plant closing or mass layoffs.