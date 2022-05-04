Inside INdiana Business

Logistics company details Plainfield change

by: Alex Brown
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A Switzerland-based logistics company is detailing plans that will affect more than a dozen employees in central Indiana. In a notice to the state, Kuehne+Nagel Inc. says it will cease operations for Rolls-Royce Corp. at its facility in Plainfield.

The company says the decision is the result of the two companies terminating their commercial contract. The majority of the 17 affected workers are warehouse employees.

A spokesperson for Kuehne+Nagel provided this statement to Inside INdiana Business:

“There is a tenant switch in Plainfield. All staff at the facility have given the opportunity to move to the new tenant or to stay with us.”

The move is set to go into effect June 30.

