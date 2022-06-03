Inside INdiana Business

Lou Malnati’s to open Greenwood location

GREENWOOD, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria will Saturday open its fourth central Indiana location in Greenwood. The Chicago-based company says it is still hiring for the new location with the goal of having 50 employees.

The 1,400-square-foot pizzeria is located at 791 State Road 135 N in Greenwood and will open at 4 p.m. on Saturday. The location does not include a dining room, but will offer carryout, delivery and drop-off catering.

“We’re excited to bring our authentic Chicago-style deep dish pizza to the south side of Indianapolis,” Lou Malnati’s owner Marc Malnati said in written remarks. “Our loyal fan base has been instrumental in helping us expand and our team is thrilled to become part of the vibrant and thriving Greenwood community.”

The Greenwood location follows three others that have opened over the past two years, including one in Carmel and two in Indianapolis.

A fifth Lou Malnati’s location is planned to open in Avon this fall.