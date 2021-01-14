Lou Malnati’s to open second Indy area location

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — A famous Chicago-area pizzeria has announced plans for its second central Indiana location. Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, which opened in Carmel last October, says it will open a carryout and delivery only location on the northwest side of Indianapolis and add about 50 jobs.

The 1,600-square-foot space will be located near the corner of West 86th Street and Township Line Road, adjacent to Panera Bread and Starbucks. It will be Lou Malnati’s third Indiana location, after opening a pizzeria in Schererville in 2019.

“We’re excited to bring our authentic deep dish pizza to West 86th Street and make it our second home in the Indianapolis area,” Owner Marc Malnati said in a news release. “We feel fortunate to be expanding during these unprecedented times and plan to open a few more locations, including a full-service restaurant in Broad Ripple, coming late 2021.”

Lou Malnati’s says the West 86th Street location is slated to open this spring.