Lyft partners with breweries to offer ride discounts

Black Acre Brewing is one of the breweries participating in the program.

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Lyft has partnered with the Brewers of Indiana Guild to provide discounted rides home from participating breweries through October 31. Participating breweries of the “Rides on Tap” program include Daredevil Brewery, Black Acre Brewing and Four Day Ray Brewing.

The program aims to provide safe rides home to patrons while promoting local breweries and their craft beers.

The Rides on Tap program offers 50% off Lyft rides with proof of receipt to an employee of the participating brewery.

The list of participating breweries includes:

Fountain Square Brewing

New Day Craft Mead & Hard Cider

Bier Brewery

Broad Ripple Brew Pub

Guggman Haus Brewing Co.

Lafayette Brewing Co.

Traders Brewing Co.

Deviate Brewing

Thieme and Wagner Brewing Co.

Grand Junction Brewing

Centerpoint Brewing Co.

Black Acre Brewing

Indiana City Brewing

Metazoa Brewing Co.

Daredevil Brewery

People’s Brewery

Four Day Ray Brewing

“Brewers of Indiana Guild and Indiana’s independent craft brewers are always striving to be industry leaders for the responsible consumption of alcohol,” said Rob Caputo, executive director of the Guild. “We wish to promote and support those programs that ensure that all of our customers arrive safely at their destination. Lyft’s Rides on Tap program is a great way to safely and responsibly get to, and from, your favorite local participating brewery so that you can sample the best local craft beers without having to get behind the wheel.”