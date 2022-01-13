Inside INdiana Business

Mad Anthonys names Red Coat recipients

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Fort Wayne-based Mad Anthonys Foundation has named Purdue men’s basketball coach Matt Painter, along with Rick and Vicki James of Metal Technologies Inc. in Auburn as its 2022 Red Coat honorees. The recognition is given annually to individuals who have made a positive impact on the Fort Wayne region and the state.

Painter, a native of Fort Wayne, has served as head coach of the Purdue men’s basketball team since 2005 and has won the third-most games of any coach in school history.

Rick James is the founder of Metal Technologies Inc. and also started the James Foundation with his wife, Vicki, in 2011.

“Whether it’s on the court, in business or in philanthropy, Coach Painter and Rick and Vicki James are amazing and inspiring success stories,” said Sherri Miller, president of the Mad Anthony Children’s Foundation. “Just as importantly, they’re wonderful examples of people who utilize their success to give back and make an impact on people and communities”

The Red Coat recipients will be honored at the annual Red Coat Gala, which will be held May 21 in Fort Wayne.