Inside INdiana Business

Magenta Marketing buys Carmel web design firm

FISHERS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Fishers-based Magenta Marketing Communications has acquired Omega Design Studio, a web design and programming firm in Carmel. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The company says the acquisition expands its digital service offerings with capabilities in web hosting, site design, content management systems, custom applications and e-commerce.

“This is an important and exciting step toward our strategic vision for this agency,” said Magenta President Leslie Galbreath. “As an organization, we are steadfastly committed to continuous improvement and sustainable long-term growth that advances every aspect of our business while it improves client experiences. With the acquisition of Omega Design Studio, our clients will benefit from an enriched portfolio of digital services tailored to their unique, holistic needs.”

Magenta says Omega founder William Vernon, who started the web design firm in 1991, will remain with the company throughout the ownership transition. Current Omega Design Studio employees will transfer to Magenta, along with existing clients.