Major gifts to support new DePauw business school

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — DePauw University says two gifts totaling $40 million will support the university’s new School of Business and Leadership. The announcement comes just one day after DePauw unveiled its five-year strategic plan, which includes the creation of the business school.

The university says $20 million was given by Sharon Ubben and her late husband, Timothy Ubben, both of whom are 1958 graduates of DePauw. The gift was committed specifically to help establish the new school.

The Ubbens are longtime donors to the university, supporting numerous endowed scholarships and establishing the Ubben Lecture Series in 1986. Timothy Ubben passed away in December.

“Tim’s gratitude for the role DePauw played in preparing him for his business and philanthropic success filled him until his final days and inspired him once again to help instill leadership skills in students for generations to come,” Sharon Ubben said. “Tim and I have always believed in the power of DePauw to harness the potential of some of our nation’s most talented students. We found it so rewarding to see the impact of our gift, and I wish that Tim were here to see how life-changing this gift will be.”

DePauw will also apply a $20 million gift from Steve and Karen Sanger, both 1968 graduates, to establish the Sanger Leadership Initiative. The gift will also endow the inaugural Sanger Professor of Leadership, the endowed directorship for the initiative, and DePauw’s first Sanger scholarships for students.

“Our vision and goal were always to build upon DePauw’s history and ability to produce thoughtful, engaged leaders,” Steve Sanger said. “With the launch of the School of Business and Leadership, it seemed only natural that our gift would help ensure the new school’s success while creating opportunities for students in any program.”

DePauw says the School of Business and Leadership will make the university one of only four liberal arts universities in the nation with a business school.

DePauw President Dr. Lori White will appear this weekend on Inside INdiana Business with Gerry Dick to discuss the university’s new strategic plan and business school. Tune in Sunday at 10 a.m. on WISH-TV.