Inside INdiana Business

‘Makeovers’ bringing new life to Indy school media centers

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The College Football Playoff Foundation and the CFP Indianapolis Host Committee say “makeovers” of media centers at four Indianapolis schools is part of an effort to help schools meet the demands of 21st Century teaching and learning.

The partners have unveiled the first makeover at Southport Middle School through the Indy CFP Legacy Project.

The project involved the addition of new computer stations, tables, chairs and comfortable seating areas for reading and studying at the Perry Township school. The host committee says the media center was provided with Android tablets, 3-D printers, and app-enabled robot balls, as well as low-tech additions such as a sewing machine, button maker and LEGO wall.

“As more students and teachers return to on campus learning, it’s powerful for them to be able to experience a new and innovative media center,” said Birtton Banowsky, executive director of the College Football Playoff Foundation. “This will certainly make a positive impact on students and teachers for many years to come.”

Patrick Mapes, superintendent of Perry Township Schools, says the investment will energize students with a more inviting space and “top-of-the-line technology.”

The remaining schools to receive media center makeovers include Garden City Elementary, the James and Rosemary Phalen Leadership Academy, and Victory College Prep.

The makeovers are just one part of the Legacy Project. Last October, host committee co-chair for legacy impact Claire Fiddian-Green appeared on Inside INdiana Business with Gerry Dick to discuss more about how the CFP Foundation is helping the Indianapolis community.