Mammoth Solar First Phase Moving Forward

KNOX, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Israel-based Doral Renewables LLC has signed an Engineering Procurement and Construction Agreement for the massive Mammoth Solar project in northwest Indiana. The company says the deal with SOLV Energy in California represents the plan to build the solar farm’s first phase.

Officials broke ground on the $1.5 billion solar farm in Starke and Pulaski counties last October. The $475 million first phase, also known as Mammoth North, is expected to generate 400 megawatts of electricity, enough to power about 75,000 homes annually.

“We are excited to partner with SOLV Energy LLC for this phase of Mammoth,” Amit Nadkarni, vice president of project management at Doral, said in written remarks. “It has been a challenging year in the solar industry and we are happy to have the SOLV Energy team by our side as we navigate through these challenges. We will be mobilizing this month, and we look forward to the construction of this project over the next 15-18 months and adding 400 MWs of clean energy to the grid.”

The first phase is expected to be operational in mid-2023. A Power Purchase Agreement with Ohio-based AEP Energy was inked just over a year ago.

When complete, the entire Mammoth Solar project is expected to generate 1.3 gigawatts of power, or enough to power 175,000 homes in Indiana and Illinois.