Manchester University to add Master’s Degree in nutrition

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Manchester University in North Manchester is moving forward with plans to launch a Master of Science in Nutrition and Nutrigenomics. Students who complete the program would be eligible to take the Commission on Dietetic Registration national credentialing examination for certification as a registered dietitian nutritionist.

The board of Trustees last weekend approved the program. It is divided into two phases: Three years of undergraduate study at the North Manchester campus and two years of professional study at the Fort Wayne campus.

The institution says the timing for rolling out the program will depend on hiring faculty and receiving accreditation approval from the Accreditation Council for Education in Nutrition and Dietetics and the Higher Learning Commission.

“The MSNGx academic foundation is built upon accreditation-mandated nutrition competencies and then enhanced through inclusion of advanced nutrigenomics (NGx) training,” said Teresa Beam, Pharmaceutical Sciences Department chair and professor of pharmaceutical sciences and pharmacogenomics at the MU Fort Wayne campus. “NGx integrates genomic science with nutrition – using an individual’s DNA – to improve their health or athletic performance.”