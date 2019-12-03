Manchester University to drop, redesign programs

NORTH MANCHESTER (Inside Indiana Business) -Manchester University is adjusting its course offerings to better suit enrollment trends. Public relations, economics, physics, engineering science, modern languages and secondary education mathematics will be the first majors to phase out under the initiative, due to their low enrollment numbers.

Students already enrolled in those programs will be able to graduate with those majors and minors, and all current students will have until the end of this academic year to declare those majors or minors and finish them through the university.

The university is also adding new programming to serve student’s needs. A data science major will start this fall and the institution says faculty are working to redesign the Spanish, sociology and mathematics majors with added emphasis on practical applications.

“Adding new programs and strengthening existing ones helps us prepare students for good jobs or graduate school as soon as they graduate,” said Manchester President Dave McFadden. “For example, we are developing a bachelor’s degree in nursing as well as a master’s degree in nutrition and nutrigenomics. This fall we launched a 3+1 Master of Accountancy, which allows a student to earn both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in four years.”

Of Manchester’s 1,078 undergraduate students, the university says the total enrollment in the majors being phased out is 25.