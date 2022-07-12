Inside INdiana Business

Manufacturer completes $20M investment in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — An insulation and commercial roofing company has completed a $20 million investment in its Richmond facility. Johns Manville says the effort supported new equipment for its blowing wool insulation manufacturing process and helped retain more than 100 jobs.

The Denver-based company manufactures insulation and commercial roofing as well as glass fibers and nonwovens for commercial, industrial, and residential applications.

The company shut down the facility in late April in order to rebuild a glass melter and fiberglass collection chambers. Crews also upgraded electrical and controls equipment and installed new robotics.

The facility reopened on July 2 with training for employees on the new equipment.

“We continue to invest in our business, customers and communities,” Plant Manager Don Heaslip said in written remarks. “Growing the availability of our products while creating new jobs is a win-win – and having the support of the EDC makes doing so even more meaningful.”

In addition to the jobs retained, Johns Manville says it added two full-time apprenticeship positions as a result of the investment.

The Economic Development Corp. of Wayne County has offered a $50,000 Economic Development Income Tax grant to assist with training costs. The grant must still be approved by the Wayne County Commissioners.

Johns Manville will receive a $50,000 Economic Development Income Tax (EDIT) Grant from the Economic Development Corporation (EDC) of Wayne County to assist with costs associated with training of new and incumbent staff on the new equipment.

Johns Manville has nearly 50 manufacturing facilities throughout the U.S. and Europe and employs some 8,000 workers.