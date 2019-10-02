Manufacturer details Morgan County growth plans

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Mooresville-based Creative Works has announced plans to grow its Morgan County operations. The Indiana Economic Development Corp. says the company, which designs and manufactures themes, props and attractions for the entertainment industry, will invest $1.1 million in the expansion and create up to 70 jobs by the end of 2022.

Creative Works plans to construct an addition to its existing four-building, 33,000-square-foot campus. Specific details on the addition are being finalized. The company will also purchase new equipment and renovate its research and development lab over the next few years.

The IEDC says the company’s growth is the result of increased demand from customers, including theme parks, museums, family entertainment centers and restaurants, among others. Creative Works has seen revenue growth of 159% over the past three years.

“As born-and-bred Hoosiers, Creative Works’ owners believe it’s important to support and give back to the state and community that has helped the company succeed,” said Danny Gruening, vice president of marketing at Creative Works. “Working to build our business in Mooresville and Morgan County makes perfect sense to us as we continue to grow and add to our team.”

Creative Works currently employs nearly 70 full-time employees and plans to hire for a variety of positions, including sales and marketing associates, project managers, 3D modeling and graphic designers, fabricators and attraction installers. The new space is expected to open by the end of 2021.

The IEDC has offered Creative Works up to $675,000 in conditional tax credits, which the company will not be eligible to claim until Hoosier workers are hired for the new jobs. the Mooresville Town Council and Redevelopment Commission will consider additional incentives.