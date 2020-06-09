Manufacturing plant to close in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A manufacturing facility in Jeffersonville will soon be closing its doors. In a notice to the state, Missouri-based idX Corp. says it plans to cease operations at the facility, known as idX Louisville, leaving 114 employees out of work.

The company says the facility designs and manufactures retail environments. The layoffs are expected to take place Aug. 3 or during a two-week period beginning on that date.

Inside INdiana Business has reached out to idX for comment on why the decision to close the facility was made, but has not yet received a response.

The company says all employees have been notified of the planned layoffs, which are expected to be permanent. Any employee let go before Aug. 3 will receive their full ordinary wages and benefits through that date.