Mapleton Fall Creek Development Corp. CEO steps down

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Chief Executive Officer Leigh Riley Evans of the Indianapolis-based Mapleton Fall Creek Development Corp. has announced she will step down from the organization. Evans will remain in her current role through the end of this month part-time and will continue in a project management capacity through the end of November to ensure a smooth transition.

Evans will still be responsible for the organization’s Central@29 project, a $60 million mixed-use, mixed-income development on Central Avenue between 28th and 31st streets until the end of November. The project is slated to include apartments and town-homes, food services and local businesses.

With Evans staying on the handle the project, the board and staff say they will focus on the daily operations of the CDC and the search for a new CEO.

“Having led the Mapleton Fall Creek Development Corporation during a time of great progress, Leigh wanted to ensure a smooth leadership transition so the momentum would continue” said Board Chair Paula Means. “We appreciate that, even as she makes this career move, she is thinking about the well-being of the community she loves.”

An announcement about Evans’ new role will be made in coming weeks.

The MFCDC Board of Directors has appointed a search committee to begin the process of recruiting a new CEO. For more information, click here.