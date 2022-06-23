Inside INdiana Business

Marian University launching K-12 prep school

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — When Marian University students return to campus this fall in Indianapolis, they may engage with some much younger students. The university is launching a K-12 private school, offering both virtual instruction and face-to-face engagement with instructors. The institution says Marian University Preparatory School courses are intended to augment or create new learning experiences in traditional schools.

During an appearance on Inside INdiana Business with Gerry Dick, Head of School Elisha Schlabach said the pandemic revealed a need for alternative instruction.

“The shutdown for schools really provided an opportunity and a need,” said Schlabach. “We saw a need where parents were wanting to be more involved in their child’s education. And then also the flexible scheduling that that provided.”

Marian is accepting applications right now for grades six-through-nine for this fall session. In subsequent years, Marian will add grade levels, eventually offering K-12 instruction. Students will have the option to choose from two different programs.

“They can attend with us full time virtually. They can also attend our hybrid model, which is being with us virtually for part of the time and then two days a week, coming on site to Marion University’s campus working with our hybrid teachers,” Schlabach explained.

Private education company Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is providing the curriculum, resources and tools for the program.

Marian says it envisions offering this program on a national scale. For now, Schlabach says there seems to be a lot of support.

“I think there’s just a lot of excitement about being a part of something innovative and new,” said Schlabach. “And I think a lot of other educators and families see that there really is a need for what we’re offering.”