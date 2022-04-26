Inside INdiana Business

Market Wagon hits $10M sales milestone

Market Wagon CEO Nick Carter (right, podium) discusses the milestone during a news conference Tuesday. (photo courtesy of Market Wagon)

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Market Wagon is celebrating a milestone in its six-year history. The online farmers marketplace says it has received $10 million in cumulative sales for farmers, chefs and artisans in central Indiana.

Market Wagon is an e-commerce platform that allows local farmers food producers to sell their products directly to customers. The products are delivered through the company’s local food delivery hubs.

In central Indiana, Market Wagon delivers products from nearly 200 farmers and food producers to a 19-county region that includes the cities of Indianapolis, Bloomington, Columbus, Lafayette, Kokomo and Muncie.

“Our company’s mission is to enable food producers to thrive in their local market. Hitting this milestone demonstrates that we’re doing just that,” Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Nick Carter said in written remarks. “I am so proud of the team which has made this exponential growth possible. It’s been an incredible ride as we make continue to connect Hoosiers to Local Food.”

Since its founding in 2016, Market Wagon has grown to operate in 20 states.

The milestone comes nearly a year after Market Wagon received a $5 million investment to further its expansion plans. Less than a year prior, the company secured a $1 million seed round of funding.

Last weekend, Market Wagon received the Scale-up of the Year Award at the TechPoint Mira Awards honoring the Best in Tech in Indiana. Carter was also nominated for the Rising Entrepreneur Award.

