Northern Indiana county to celebrate Stellar designation

Inside INdiana Business

by: Merritt McLaughlin- Inside INdiana Business

Posted: / Updated:

ARGOS, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) — Marshall County Crossroads, a collaboration of leaders from across the region, on Thursday will celebrate its recently awarded Stellar Communities Designation.

The northern Indiana county will commemorate the achievement and hold a ribbon-cutting for the Marshall County Community Center.

As a result of the honor, Marshall County Crossroads will receive more than $13 million in grants from state agencies to implement its regional development plan.

The region includes the county and its towns of Argos, Bourbon, Bremen, Culver, LaPaz and Plymouth.

The Marshall County Crossroads team, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, state dignitaries, local officials, leaders and residents are slated to make remarks at the event.

The ceremony will be at Marshall County 4-H Fairgrounds, 211 W. Walnut St., Argos.

