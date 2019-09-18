Martin University to switch to 8 week courses

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Martin University in Indianapolis says the institution will start to transition its classes to 8-week accelerated courses. Provost of Martin University Dr. Lashun Aron-Smith said the change supports the needs of working and post-traditional students.

An introductory term will launch October 7 and offer three courses. The courses will include: Student Success in Higher Education, Microcomputer Applications, and College Composition.

All in-person and online classes will change to an 8-week structure in fall 2020.

“Martin University’s students are post-traditional learners who desire an accelerated education,” said Dr. Lashun Aron-Smith. “This new accelerated course offers students, particularly working adults, the opportunity to graduate at a quicker pace while maintaining the rigor and quality of a college education.”