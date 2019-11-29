Mass Ave looking for boost on Small Business Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Retailers nationwide are encouraging consumers to shop local for Small Business Saturday, including those along Mass Ave in downtown Indianapolis. The Mass Ave Merchants Association says more than 30 businesses will be taking part, including some that have struggled due to ongoing construction of the $300 million Bottleworks District project.

The MAMA and Riley Area Development are supporting Small Business Saturday along Mass Ave. The organization says the day is “dedicated to strengthening the community by supporting small, independent businesses.”

Mass Ave will be celebrating the day with entertainment along the corridor and food from some of the city’s top local restaurants. As part of the effort, many Mass Ave businesses are opening at 9 a.m. and handing out “Shop Small Swag Bags” with coupons for the first 10 customers of the day. They include:

Silver in the City

Chatham Home

Sage

Chathm Home

City Dogs

Homespun

Boomerang BTQ

Best Chocolate in Town

Crimson Tate

Indy Reads Books

Pumkinfish

Global Gifts

Three Dog Bakery

Decorate

The swag bags will include coupons from the following small businesses:

Rooseters Chicken

The Hot Room Yoga

Core Pilates

The Nestle Inns

Nurture

CRG Dining (Bru Burger & Mesh)

ComedySportz

The MAMA says last year, more than 95 million people came to support and shop in their communities across the United States on Small Business Saturday.