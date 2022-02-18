Inside INdiana Business

Maxim magazine bringing sportsbook to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — An online sports betting and casino brand created in partnership with Maxim magazine is coming to the Midwest. MaximBet says it is expanding its sportsbook to Indiana and Iowa after launching in Colorado late last year.

MaximBet is owned and operated by Carousel Group, a holding company based in New Jersey that manages B2C operations in the global online gaming industry.

Daniel Graetzer, chief executive officer of MaximBet, says Indiana and Iowa represent a prime opportunity for the company.

“Sports betting has been a boon for both states since 2019, but sports fans have never experienced anything like the MaximBet LIVE parties, athlete and celebrity meet-and-greets, and in-person entertainment that MaximBet will bring to these two passionate sports states,” Graetzer said in a news release. “We can’t wait to show our new users in Indiana and Iowa what we have in store.”

MaximBet says it will soon announce plans for a kickoff party in Indiana through its MaximBet LIVE division, which will feature celebrities, prizes and rewards for new and existing customers.

The company says it plans to continue its expansion into more states, as well as Canada, throughout 2022.

According to PlayIndiana.com, Indiana sportsbooks generated $3.8 billion in online and retail wagers last year, up 116% from 2020.