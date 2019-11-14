McCormick details 2020 education priorities

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (INside INdiana Business) – Indiana State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick is releasing her 2020 legislative priorities for the Indiana Department of Education. Initiatives that she will be focusing on in 2020 include: student learning, school improvement and operational effectiveness.

McCormick says she will be supporting measures that create better learning environments by addressing vaping among students. Dr. McCormick says she will also continue to propose increased operational accountability and programmatic quality for virtual schools.

McCormick also supports a number of measures for school improvement, including: making the career awareness requirement of earning 15 professional growth plan points optional for teachers, allowing educators serving special education populations within inter-locals and career tech centers to receive Teacher Appreciation Grant dollars, and requiring educator preparation programs to provide learning opportunities for those entering the teaching field in state-recognized computer science programs and project-based learning approaches.

In an effort to create more efficient operations among education partners, McCormick says she will encourage the consolidation of the number of data collection dates, including count dates, for charter schools, traditional corporations, and accredited non-public schools.

“Our 2020 legislative priorities build upon past successes with a focus on areas in which we can improve to better serve students and educators,” said Dr. McCormick. “Our goal remains to create safe learning environments that academically prepare students for life beyond high school through providing educators the tools necessary to be successful in the classroom. This has been the Department’s focus since day one of my term. As Indiana’s last elected state superintendent, I will continue to advocate in the best interest of kids.”

To view a full list of the 2020 legislative priorities, click here.