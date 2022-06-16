Inside INdiana Business

MD Logistics expanding to East Coast

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Plainfield-based MD Logistics has announced plans to open its first warehouse in the Research Triangle Park area in North Carolina. The third party logistics firm says the expansion, which is expected to create 30 jobs, will allow it to better serve the life sciences and pharmaceutical industry on the East Coast.

The 240,000-square-foot facility will be built in Garner, North Carolina, a southern suburb of Raleigh that is home to more than 600 life sciences companies.

MD Logistics says the warehouse will have cGMP-certified, pharmaceutical grade space that includes cold storage environments between 2-8°C and 15-25°C.

“The last few years have been unlike anything we have ever experienced in the supply chain industry.” CEO John Sell said in written remarks. “This expansion allows us to respond to an existing need in the marketplace for cGMP compliant warehouse space in the Life Sciences and Pharmaceutical Industry. We believe this expansion has us well positioned to continue to not only meet the demands of the industry but also continue to offer our customers the same level of service they have come to expect from us.”

The warehouse will be MD Logistics’ first facility in the area and sixth total in the U.S.