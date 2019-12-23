Medical device maker setting up shop in Columbia City

The building will be constructed in the Park 30 Business Center. (photo courtesy of Northeastern REMC)

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A newly-established medical device company has announced plans to set up operations in Whitley County. The Whitley County Economic Development Corp. says Mach Medical will invest nearly $14 million to establish a manufacturing and research and development facility in Columbia City. The project is expected to create up to 132 jobs by the end of 2024.

The 36,000-square-foot facility will have the ability to expand to 64,000 square feet to accommodate growth. The building is being constructed in the Park 30 Business Center in Columbia City and is expected to be complete by the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Whitley EDC says the new jobs will come with an average hour wage of $37.41 plus benefits.

“We are really excited about the opportunity we have at Mach Medical to make a significant impact on the cost, quality and performance of orthopedic implants in the U.S. and around the world,” said Steve Rozow, general manager of Mach Medical. “Our factory will leverage Industry 4.0 cutting-edge technologies and represents the next generation of manufacturing jobs.”

The building will also include space for SITES Medical Inc., a Whitley County-based company currently operating out of the Micropulse Orthovation Incubator.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. has offered Mach Medical up to $1.75 million in conditional tax credits, which the company will not be eligible to claim until Hoosier workers are hired for the new jobs. The Whitley County Council and Redevelopment Commission are providing additional incentives.