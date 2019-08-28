Medxcel awarded for worker engagement

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – Indianapolis-based Medxcel has been recognized as one of the world’s most engaged workplaces for the fourth straight year by Achievers, a software platform company based in California. The company just released its annual list of “Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces.” Now in its ninth year, the award is given to companies that exhibit strong leadership and innovative thinking in the workplace.

Medxcel says winners are selected based on a variety of workplace attributes, like leadership, communication, employee recognition and professional growth for employees.

“We have a recipe for employees who understand why we do what we do, where we’re going, and the role they play in getting us there,” said Michael Argir, CEO and president of Medxcel. “The offshoot is the kind of growth we’ve experienced, made possible by employees who have made our company mission their own.”

Medxcel, which employs 2,200 people, provides facilities management for 162 hospitals and 2,600 healthcare facilities in the U.S.