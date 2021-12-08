Inside INdiana Business

Meridian Adhesives buys Fort Wayne sealants company

FORT WAYNE (Inside INdiana Business) – Houston-based Meridian Adhesives Group has acquired American Sealants Inc. in Fort Wayne. Meridian says ASI will join its industrial division, serving the flooring, packaging and product assembly markets.

The company will be led by President Andrew Zaremba. Meridian says former president Chris Zaremba will take on a consulting role.

“ASI is a valuable addition to the Meridian portfolio, further extending our reach as a full-service solution provider of high-performance adhesives and sealants to our customers,” said Daniel Pelton, chief executive officer of Meridian Adhesives Group. “We are excited to have ASI drive our Product Assembly adhesive focus, and we are looking forward to the company’s extensive product offering and technology base broadening the solutions we can offer our customers.”

ASI specializes in product assembly of adhesives and sealants used in the industrial, transportation, and construction industries. According to Meridian, ASI offers private label silicone and sealant products for high volume customers.

“Our ASI team is enthusiastic about joining Meridian,” said Zaremba. “Having the backing of Meridian will allow us to further grow our business and support our customers. I have worked with the Meridian team in the past and am looking forward to the innovative technology and expertise this portfolio of leading companies brings to this partnership.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Earlier this year, ASI announced a nearly $3 million expansion plan at its Allen County facility. The project is expected to create approximately 30 jobs by the end of 2024.