Methodist Hospitals names new CEO

NORTHWEST INDIANA (Inside INdiana Business) – The Methodist Hospitals Board of Directors has named Matt Doyle the hospital system’s president and chief executive officer. The appointment follows the retirement of previous CEO, Ray Grady.

Doyle rejoined Methodist Hospitals in 2019 as senior vice president and chief financial officer. He also previously served as chief financial officer at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Chicago.

“We are pleased that Matt has accepted the position of President and CEO,” said Methodist Hospitals Board Chair Robert Johnson. “The Board has admired his leadership during this COVID-19 pandemic, and we have tremendous confidence in his ability to navigate Methodist Hospitals through this crisis and to successfully move the organization forward.”

Doyle first joined Methodist Hospitals in 2007 as corporate controller and was named vice president and chief financial officer in 2011.

“As the son of a nurse, I have had a life-long respect for people who devote their lives to caring for others, and I am proud to be able to continue to serve the communities of Northwest Indiana,” said Doyle.

Methodist Hospitals is a nonprofit health system with two acute care facilities in Gary and Merrillville.