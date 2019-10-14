Midland Metal Products to cut ribbon

HAMMOND, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Mayor Thomas McDermott, Jr. and the city of Hammond Development are officially celebrating Midland Metal Products beginning operations in the former Lear building in the Lake County city. A public ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Tuesday.

Officials say the opening will cultivate a business-friendly atmosphere in Hammond and help to bolster relationships with local businesses.

“Our economic development team has worked hard over the past 15 years to help businesses, large and small, relocate to Hammond,” said McDermott. “Midland Metal Products is a great company from Illinois who saw Hammond’s potential and how it could support their growth in the future. Plus, having them move into the former Lear building right away meant there was not a large industrial building sitting vacant in Hammond for long, a perfect indicator that Hammond is doing great.”

The ribbon cutting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday.