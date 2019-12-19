Military veterans get training for agribusiness careers

The Indiana AgVets Program prepares veterans for successful careers in agriculture and related industries. (photo courtesy: USDA/Lance Cheung)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Military veterans who are looking for an occupation after their discharge from service might consider a career in agriculture.

Applications are now being accepted for the Indiana AgVets Certification and Internship Program.

It provides agricultural training to U.S. military veterans and current National Guard or Reserve members in Indiana.

“Veterans are a largely untapped source of talent in the agriculture industry,” said Ed Sheldon, veteran job coaching and engagement coordinator. “We are not necessarily looking for people who have farming experience or who could see themselves as farmers.”

Participants receive training tailored to their interests and career aspirations in production agriculture or agribusiness. An eight-week paid internship takes place at a partnering farm or agribusiness.

“We’re looking at agriculture as a whole. That could include everything from production agriculture, to service-related industries, natural resources, green industries and more. We are happy to bring everyone in,” said Sheldon.

The initiative a project of the Hoosier Uplands Economic Development Corp. and the AgrAbility Project at Purdue University that works with physically challenged farmers.

Sheldon says working in ag can have benefits beyond a paycheck.

“Agriculture can be very attractive to veterans. It offers both economic and therapeutic benefits. Agriculture is a great way to reconnect with the world and has proven effective for many,” said Sheldon.

There is no charge to participate in the program, and support for veterans with disabilities or other challenges often faced by military veterans is available. Click here to learn more.