Milwaukee Tool to open Greenwood hub

GREENWOOD, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Wisconsin-based Milwaukee Tool will Thursday cut the ribbon on its $7 million service hub in Greenwood. The company announced plans in September to build the 150,000-square-foot facility and create more than 450 jobs by the end of 2025.

The facility was build to house tool repair services and warehousing space. The Indiana Economic Development Corp. says the company has already hired 120 employees toward its ultimate goal.

Governor Eric Holcomb and Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers will join Milwaukee Tool executives for the ribbon cutting and grand opening, which is scheduled for 10 a.m.