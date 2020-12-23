Montana company hiring in Indianapolis

LIVINGSTON, MONTANA and INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Montana-based PFL Tech Inc, formerly known as PrintingForLess.com, plans to hire dozens to meet customer demand. The company is hiring entry-level positions in manufacturing, customer service and fulfillment areas at its Livingston, Montana and Indianapolis co-headquarters, along with plants in Billings and Bozeman, Montana.

“Our team is working hard to recruit and hire new 80 employees,” said PFL Chief Executive Officer and Founder Andrew Field.

Field says approximately 30 of the jobs will be in Indianapolis for a variety of positions, including customer success manager and business development representative.

“Our customers are sophisticated marketers from brands like Salesforce, SAP and Zoom,” says Field. “These companies are only going to spend their marketing budget on what works, and they’ve realized that PFL provides the biggest return on investment for their marketing dollars. Now, we need to aggressively hire to meet this demand.”

The open positions can be found here.