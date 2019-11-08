More fiber optic deployment in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — More LaPorte County residents will be able to access high-speed fiber optic internet following infrastructure improvement. The LaPorte County Broadband Task Force is announcing that Michigan City-based ACME Communications has deployed fiber in a previously unserved and underserved area of the county.

The fiber optic cable has been installed along County Road 300 North between County Line Road and 421. The new fiber will service 20 to 30 properties, with 90% already connected to the new infrastructure.

“Prior to our investment, their connection was a hot spot with speed of 256K. Now with the new fiber, they are at 100G. Their internet speed has improved and is now 100,000 times faster,” said ACME CEO Bill Richey.



The Task Force is also continuing discussions with ACME about extending the new fiber along County Line Road to serve several southern subdivisions.