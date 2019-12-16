1  of  31
Closings
More help pours in for Celadon workers

Inside INdiana Business

by: Alex Brown, Inside INdiana Business

Posted: / Updated:

(WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — State and local agencies are continuing to assist former employees of Indianapolis-based Celadon Group Inc. The trucking company’s sudden decision to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and cease all operations has left some 4,000 employees out of work. The Indiana Department of Workforce Development, the city of Indianapolis, EmployIndy and Ascend Indiana have all offered services to help the affected workers find new jobs.

Ascend Indiana is supporting the effort by helping younger employees who have been on the job for up to three years connect with job or internship opportunities though the Ascend Network. The nonprofit aims says there are currently about 700 positions available from more than 300 employers on the network.

In an interview with Inside INdiana Business, Ascend Vice President of External Relations Kate Broshears said an important part of the response has been to prepare ahead of time for such an occasion when these services are needed.

“Tremendous resources have gone into building the entities and services that are responding to help support Celadon employees in the years before this occurred,” said Broshears. “We really see it now as our ability, from EmployIndy, the city, Ascend, Pete the Planner, DWD and more, to really step in and be able to advertise these services in a concerted way and make sure that Celadon employees are aware that they’re available and to be able to take advantage of those as soon as possible.”

On Monday, the DWD and EmployIndy announced plans to host a virtual job fair to assist Celadon employees. The event, which will take place Thursday at 10:30 a.m. ET, will allow participating employers to showcase hiring opportunities for a variety of positions, including drivers, mechanics, dispatch, customer service and office support.

The employers taking part in the virtual job fair include:

  • McFarling Foods (Indianapolis)
  • Martin Transportation Systems (Indianapolis)
  • Hogan Transports Inc. (Indianapolis)
  • DOT Transportation (Indianapolis)
  • Venture Logistics (Indianapolis)
  • A/T Transportation (Ferdinand)

Individuals interested in participating in the virtual job fair can register by clicking here. The DWD says those who are interested but may have a time conflict should still register as they will receive a link to a recording of the job fair.

