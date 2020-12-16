More nonstops coming to Indy airport

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis International Airport is adding to its growing list of nonstop flights. The airport says United Airlines and American Airlines will this week launch their inaugural flights to Fort Myers, Florida and Cancun, respectively.

United will launch the daily nonstop flight to Southwest Florida International Airport on Thursday. The inaugural American Airlines flight to Cancun will take off Saturday morning.

“Both United and American have adjusted some of their flight options to meet the preferences of current travelers, and those preferences include point-to-point non-hub destinations that offer warm temperatures for the spirit, and room to spread out on sandy beaches,” Marsha Stone, senior director of commercial enterprise with the Indianapolis Airport Authority, said in a news release.

Last month, Indianapolis International Airport was certified by Airports Council International with its Airport Health Accreditation for its efforts to keep the facility, its staff and travelers safe during the pandemic.

In a recent interview on Inside INdiana Business with Gerry Dick, IAA Executive Director Mario Rodriguez said air travel is slowly coming back after coming to a near standstill because of the pandemic. You can watch the full interview by clicking here.