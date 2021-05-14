Inside INdiana Business

Morrell Group announces move to Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Advanced motion control solution provider Morrell Group has announced it will move from Indianapolis to Noblesville. The company says the new site will allow for an expansion of operations and is expected to generate new jobs in motion control and engineering.

Morrell will be one of the first tenants at the Washington Business Park in its 162,000 square foot building being built by Patch Development. Morrell says the Noblesville location would have 33 full-time employees upon opening.

Group President Mark Garrett says growth has allowed the move.

“Morrell Group is a growing company that has offered highly engineered solutions, premier components, and complete product and process life-cycle support to thousands of manufacturers for nearly half a century,” Garrett said in a news release. “The relocation to Noblesville will equip our clients and team members with the resources needed to stay ahead of the curve, allowing them to innovate for the future.”

Garrett says the company plans to make the move next month.