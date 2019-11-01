Morris Inn to kick off dining renovations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Morris Inn at Notre Dame will launch a five-month renovation on Monday. The project includes updating the hotel’s dining options with new menus and a reimagined atmosphere.

Officials say the new menus will keep up with current culinary trends, old traditions and offer fresh vegetables.

To accommodate the renovation, Sorin’s will serve its last meal November 3 and the existing Rohr’s will close November 24. In their place, a lobby pop-up restaurant, Rohr’s Test Kitchen, will offer food and beverages to hotel guests and staff.

The university says Smith Family Ballroom, private dining rooms and Morris Inn kitchen will operate normally during the construction period.

“With our living room theme in hand, we arrived at a concept that celebrates a casual and warm shelter from the outside world — a place where the food is simple, bright, healthy and wholesome; the service is genuine, unpretentious and joyful; and the ambiance warms the soul,” said Micki Kidder, vice president for University Enterprises and Events who is leading a team on the project.

Rohr’s is slated to reopen in spring 2020, and will offer what it calls “a modern tavern concept unique to Notre Dame and South Bend.”