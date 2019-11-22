Mount Comfort RVs cuts ribbon

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Mount Comfort RV of Indianapolis owners Ken and Rusty Eckstein have officially cut the ribbon on a new 37,000-square-foot indoor sales center.

The nearly $5 million project created five new jobs immediately, with the company aiming to fill up to 25 more positions over the next 2-3 years.

The indoor showroom accommodates up to 20 recreational vehicles, 20 sales offices, a comfortable customer lounge and children’s playroom and what the company calls the largest independent parts store in Indiana. The second floor houses the administrative offices, training and meeting rooms.

The company says it will hold a grand opening celebration this spring.