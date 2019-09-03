Mount Vernon company to lay off 80

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Mount Vernon-based Westech Building Products LLC is planning to close its facility in Posey County. In a notice to the state, the company says the move will leave more than 80 employees out of work by late November.

The company did not provide a specific reason for the closure. The process of closing the facility began August 23 and Westech says the closure and layoffs are expected to be permanent. The 81 employees affected by the move are not represented by a union and do not have any bumping rights.

Westech manufactures a variety of building products, including vinyl fencing, decking systems, windows, doors and specialty building elements, according to its website. The company has another facility in Calgary, Alberta.

Inside INdiana Business has reached out to Westech for more information. Details of the closure were provided through a WARN Notice filed with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.