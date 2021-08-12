Inside INdiana Business

Muncie manufacturer set to expand

Muncie Power Products has purchased this vacant building in Yorktown to expand operations. (photo provided)

MUNCIE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Muncie Power Products is expanding its footprint in Delaware County with the acquisition of a vacant, 127,000-square-foot building in the neighboring community of Yorktown. The power take-off unit manufacturer says it will invest $20 million to purchase and expand the building and install production equipment.

MPP says it will add another 100,000 square feet to the existing structure, which has been vacant for several years.

“It’s great to find a use for this building,” said Delaware County Commissioner James King. “That a long-established company like Muncie Power Products is going to acquire and use the building, and even expand it, is what we’ve worked for.”

The company says its products line is growing rapidly and the new space will allow it to consolidate production operations.

“When you go from a warehouse with 13-foot ceilings to a facility with 32-foot ceilings, there’s a difference in equipment you can use,” said Rex Millspaugh, MPP operations manager.

The company says it will keep its corporate headquarters in downtown Muncie.