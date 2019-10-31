Murray acquires Alliance Tool and Equipment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Two Fort Wayne companies are joining forces. Murray Equipment Inc. has acquired Alliance Tool and Equipment, however terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Officials say Alliance leadership will work to ensure a smooth transition and that the company will now operate under Murray as the Alliance Tool and Precision Machining division.

“Alliance is the perfect fit,” shared MEI President Dan Murray. “They enable us to meet the growth in demand for our TCS meter division, and also allow us to commercialize our machine shop. This provides the resources to better serve both Alliance and Murray customers.”

The acquisition will serve to expand Alliance’s product offerings through Murray’s internal machine shop. Murray will also be updating and expanding the Alliance location to improve production.

“Murray’s manufacturing processes are built on precision and agility,” said David Musselman, Murray Equipment chief operating officer and chief financial officer. “MEI’s TCS meters are required to meet extremely tight measurement standards around the globe. Through the acquisition, Murray can, not only increase manufacturing output, but also offer these capabilities to Alliance customers.”

Alliance will be joining Murray Equipment as its 4th division alongside its brands MEI, TCS, and KleerBlue.