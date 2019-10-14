MUNCIE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – The President and Chief Operating Officer of Muncie-based MutalBank Pat Botts has died. In a statement on Facebook posted Sunday, the company said the passing was unexpected.

The Star Press reports services for Botts are pending at Meeks Mortuary.

The bank released the following statement on Facebook:

“Our company is at a loss for words as we announce the unexpected passing of our President, Chief Operating Officer and outstanding leader, Pat Botts. On behalf of our board of directors, leadership, and employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to the Botts family.

Pat became part of the MutualBank family in 1986. In his 33-year career at Mutual, he served in various roles, including leading the mortgage lending department. He genuinely cared for people to be able to purchase a home efficiently. Tied to homeownership, Pat had a passion for Muncie Habitat for Humanity. He served on the Habitat board of directors and various boards throughout the community, but one of his greatest passions was creating opportunities for future generations. Pat served with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Muncie and the By5 initiative. He humbly advocated for the youth in our community.

Pat impacted lives throughout our community, but it’s the impact he had within our company that makes this loss so devastating. Pat was a family man and one of the humblest leaders, never wanting the accolades of accomplishments. He always acknowledged and gave credit to the team surrounding him. He was the kind of leader who was in the trenches, hands-on, and present. Employees often describe

Pat as a “numbers guy” who had a unique ability to calculate percentages and statistics within seconds. Even with a strong exterior, Pat was sensitive and kind. During a United Way presentation, for example, you may find Pat trying to hold back emotions when hearing the stories of others. He truly sought to impact the lives of those he encountered.

Thank you, Pat, for leading and serving in the banking industry, in our community, and in our lives. The world is a better place because of you.”