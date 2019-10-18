MutualBank mourns Botts, names new president

MUNCIE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – MutualFirst Financial Inc. (Nasdaq: MFSF), the parent of Muncie-based MutualBank, has officially announced the passing of its director, former President and Chief Operations Officer Patrick Botts. The board of directors of the bank has appointed David Heeter as the president and chief executive officer of MutualBank effective immediately.

In addition, the boards of directors of MutualFirst and MutualBank have reduced the size of their respective boards from 13 members to 12 members.

“We are deeply saddened by Patrick’s sudden passing,” said Heeter. “He was the consummate professional, a strong leader of the Bank and a trusted friend. He has helped guide the Company and the Bank for over 33 years and it was a privilege and honor to know and work alongside him. All of us at MutualFirst and MutualBank will miss Pat greatly and we express our heartfelt condolences to his family for their loss.”

The company had previously made a statement on Facebook regarding Botts’ death. He was 55.